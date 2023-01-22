Kylie Jenner Reveals Son's Name Alongside First Full Photo

Nearly a year after Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a son she initially named Wolfe, she's revealed him to the world. The youngest Kar-Jenner kid gave birth to her son that she shares with rapper Travis Scott in Feb. 2022. She's shared glimpses of him on her social media accounts, including snapshots of his hands and feet. But on Jan. 21, she shared four photos of him and the almost 1-year-old for the first time, along with his name. "AIRE," she captioned the post. Thus far, the post has over 14 million likes. Celebrities have flooded her comment section of the post. "Omg angel," singer SZA wrote. "He's so handsome," Chloe Bailey commented. "I love you Aire Webster," wrote proud grandmother Kris Jenner. Longtime family friend Khadijah Haqq wrote, "There he is."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder announced that she was changing his name a month after his birth. Big sister Khloé Kardashian suggested the name, but Kylie learned that her newborn wouldn't be able to qualify for a social security number if he left the hospital unnamed. But almost immediately after signing the birth certificate, Kylie says she and Travis didn't feel it fit the baby's personality. They began the process of changing it, which they learned would be a lengthy legal process. Khloé also commented on the post of her darling nephew, writing, "The king!!! Young king!!!!!"

According to TMZ, Aire is a Hebrew name that means "Lion of God." It's unclear how she pronounces it, but fans will likely learn in Season 3 of Hulu's The Kardashians. The initial name-change announcement came just hours after Kylie premiered a new YouTube video following her pregnancy journey with the baby, titled "To Our Son."

Aire has a striking resemblance to his big sister Stormi. He also has Kylie's eyes, which she's said publicly is her favorite physical feature on herself.