Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Over Assumptions About Time With Her Children

Khloé Kardashian was not having it when an Instagram troll accused her of rarely spending time with her two children. Kardashian, 38, is mom to daughter True Thompson, 4, and a baby boy, both of whom she shares with basketball player Tristan Thompson. Their baby boy was born via surrogate in August and Kardashian has revealed almost no details about him.

"When do you spend time with your kids?" an Instagram user recently asked Kardashian in a comment caught by Comments By Celebs on Monday. "When they are awake baby doll," The Kardashians star replied, notes Page Six. The response came about a month after Kardashian's representative said she welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. Thompson, whom Kardashian broke up with earlier this year, is the father.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," her rep said in early August. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family." An insider also told the outlet that Thompson, 31, and Kardashian are not back together and only speak to each other when co-parenting True.

Kardashian and Thompson have still not released their son's name. Kardashian didn't even talk about him herself until she spoke with Elle in an interview published on Aug. 30. The Good American co-founder said her children "challenge me as a person" and helping them develop into "really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

"We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young," Kardashian continued. "It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

In that same interview, Kardashian said she is "super lucky" because she frequently trades advice and information with her mother Kris Jenner, and her sisters. "We're not girls that are haters or are envious of one another. We get inspired and motivated by each other's success," she told Elle. "Just watching my sisters and all of their hustle-and my mom, my brother, everyone- it's definitely inspiring. I think you learn either from someone's mistakes or how they succeeded so well."

Kardashian has been a frequent target for mom-shamers since True was born. In April, she sent out a message to trolls who criticized her for holding True too much after she held True up during The Kardashians red carpet premiere. "For the people who comment that I hold True too much... number 1 I'm gonna hold my baby until I can't hold her anymore," Kardashian tweeted on April 8. "Number 2 when there's tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things...I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here."

