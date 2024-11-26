‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘The Valley’ Star Kristen Doute Is Pregnant

Kristen Doute is going to be a mom! The Valley star, 41, is pregnant with her and fiancé Luke Broderick’s first baby, she announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

“After our pregnancy loss last year, we decided to start trying in early 2024. I knew my age could be a factor in conceiving, so Luke and I discussed going for an extra push, a little help,” Doute told PEOPLE. “In late summer, we decided to meet with a fertility specialist to learn about our options and what could be the next step if we decided to go that route. The next month was a whirlwind — getting educated on fertility, and eventually hormone shots and preparing my body for IUI [intrauterine insemination].”

Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)

Two weeks after her procedure, Doute got the news that it had been successful. “To get a correct outcome on a pregnancy test, 2 weeks time had to pass and I had to wait it out but in my heart, I knew it had worked. I tested one day early and got the big PREGNANT result staring back at me,” the Vanderpump Rules alum recalled. “I was relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited and nervous. The second I told Luke, he wasn’t surprised, but was SO happy that IUI worked the first time (we were prepared that it may not). He was joyful and beyond excited, to say the least!”

Doute and Broderick’s big baby news comes just two months after the couple announced their engagement. Broderick, 33, popped the big question to the Bravo star in a romantic Hawaiian proposal after two years of dating. Doute revealed Tuesday that she is due in June and that she and Broderick “are really looking forward to expanding our little family and becoming parents!”

In March, Doute opened up to PopCulture.com about trying to conceive following a devastating pregnancy loss. Despite being considered a “geriatric” pregnancy due to her age, Doute said she was holding onto hope that she would be able to have a child “We’re really excited and we know that it can happen for us because it has,” she said at the time. “So we took a few months to kind of just be, and we’ve just started trying again. So hopefully it works out sooner than later.”