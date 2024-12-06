Grimes Says She Didn’t See Her Kid for 5 Months Because of Elon Musk

Grimes says she didn’t see one of her children for five months amid her custody battle with Elon Musk. The 36-year-old singer, born Claire Boucher, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to share an update on a difficult period of her life as she shared news about her upcoming music with fans.

“Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love if my life as he comes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/strategy experience),” wrote Grimes, who shares sons X Æ A-Xii, 4, and Techno Mechanicus, 2, as well as daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, with Musk, 53.

She continued, “All the while I didn’t see one of my babies for 5 months. And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

Grimes added that while she’s dealt with plenty of lows over the past years, she’s thankful for “every bullet I caught,” as it’s allowed her to tap into a new kind of creativity she is using for her new music. “I feel on top of the world right now,” she wrote. “And everything that used to give me anxiety feels like child’s play after all this. Ego death, ego birth – it’s everything an artist could dream of.”

In July, Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, accused the Tesla CEO of “withholding” his children with the musician, preventing them from visiting their ill great-grandmother in Canada.

“Dear Elon @elonmusk It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it,” she wrote on X. “I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you. As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.”

Garossino also claimed Musk was withholding the kids’ passports. “I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire,” she alleged. “It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week.”

“Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother,” she continued. “They were expected here in Canada.”

Musk is also father to nine other children with two women. The SpaceX CEO welcomed six children with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson – twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin, who were born in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, who were born in 2006. Their first son, Nevada Alexander, passed away at just 10 weeks old in 2002. Musk also shares twins and another child with tech executive Shivon Zilis.