Alexandra Daddario Shares Selfie in Her Postpartum Underwear 6 Days After Giving Birth

Alexandra Daddario is “proud” of her body after giving birth to her first child with husband Andrew Form. The White Lotus star, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 13 to share the first public photo with her baby as she reflected on motherhood.

Sporting gray postpartum underwear and a tan bra, Daddario holds her baby in a picture she said was taken six days after she gave birth on Oct. 31. “I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum,” the Mayfair Witches actress wrote in her caption. “THIS is what it looks like for me 6 days after giving birth to my magical little baby.”

“Women’s bodies are amazing and I’ve never felt more proud of mine,” she continued, “So much love to all the new moms out there leaning into their new powers (and new @fridamom undies)! #fridamompartner.”

Daddario’s friends and fans were quick to congratulate her, with Michelle Monaghan writing, “That baby looks good on you!!” Lily Collins also shared her well-wishes, writing alongside heart-eyed emojis, “So so so excited for you beautiful inside and out.”

On Halloween, Daddario announced the news that she had welcomed her first baby on Instagram, sharing a photo of her newborn swaddled in the hospital and covered in fun-sized candies in honor of the holiday. “I thought this was a weird bowl of candy,” the new mom wrote in the caption.

Daddario, who is also stepmom to Form’s two kids with ex-wife Jordana Brewster, has yet to share her baby’s name or sex publicly. The Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief actress also waited until she was six months along to announce her pregnancy via Vogue in July.

(Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)

Daddario told the outlet that she was “overjoyed” to be pregnant after four years with Form, revealing that she had previously experienced a pregnancy loss. “Well, I had been pregnant,” she told Vogue at the time, adding, “I had loss.”

“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” she continued. “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”