Tristan Thompson Holds Hands With Mystery Woman Amid Khloe Kardashian Baby Drama

Days after news broke that Tristan Thompson was expecting a second child with Khloé Kardashian, the NBA player was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in Mykonos, Greece. In footage obtained by TMZ, Thompson can be seen strolling hand in hand with a brunette woman wearing an orange and brown dress through the streets of the city.

Wednesday, Kardashian's representatives confirmed that she and the athlete were preparing to welcome their second child together via a surrogate. The on-again, off-again couple are also parents to 4-year-old daughter True, and Thompson is father to sons Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep told PEOPLE in a statement. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum first started dating Thompson in 2016, and the two would go on to welcome daughter True in April 2018, just days after the basketball player was caught cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with a number of women. The two agreed to work out their issues together, but split in February 2019 after Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods.

In 2020, the couple decided to try again amid the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in late 2021 reportedly called things off after news broke that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support. The news that the athlete had fathered a child with the fitness model came after he and Kardashian had conceived their second child via surrogate, a source told PEOPLE. "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," they added.

On The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder admitted she was blindsided by the paternity lawsuit. "A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f-ing heads-up before the rest of the world?" she said on the Hulu show. "It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people."

"I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date," she continued. "All of that was a lie. How were you able to not saying something? I feel just not really in my own body. These things are just happening and I am going through the motions. But when things happen to you a couple of times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad."