Khloé Kardashian and New Man Break up as She Welcomes Second Child Via Surrogate

Khloé Kardashian has reportedly split from her new man. E! News reported that Kardashian and the private equity investor are no longer together. The breakup news comes on the heels of the reality star welcoming her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

A source confirmed to E! News on Saturday that Kardashian and her new man have broken up. They reportedly began dating earlier this year, but his identity has not been revealed to the public. All that has been revealed about her new man is that he is a private equity investor and he was set up with Kardashian thanks to her sister Kim Kardashian, who held a dinner party they both attended. According to the insider, their romance "slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks."

"Khloé is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work," the insider continued. "Khloé is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush." Fans might wonder if this breakup news means that Kardashian is looking to reconcile with Thompson, with whom she just welcomed another child. However, the source stressed, "There is no chance of reconciliation. Khloé has fully moved on and has been very clear in that."

On Friday, it was reported that Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogate. While few details have been released, including the little one's name, PEOPLE did confirm that they welcomed a son. Kardashian and Thompson already share a 4-year-old daughter named True Thompson. The basketball player also has two other children with other women. The birth comes only a few weeks after it was first reported that Kardashian and Thompson were set to welcome another child.

In mid-July, Kardashian's team confirmed that the reality star was going to welcome another child with her ex. Her rep said, "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family." At the time, they clarified that the child was conceived via surrogate before Thompson's latest cheating scandal broke. Following news that Thompson fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, while he was in a relationship with Kardashian, the two split.