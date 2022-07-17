How Tristan Thompson Has Reacted to Khloe Kardashian Baby News

Tristan Thompson is unbothered over news that he's expected to be a father for the fourth time amid Khloé Kardashian's reps confirming that they are expecting their second child via surrogate any day now. The baby news comes just six months after a paternity test proved that he is the father of a son named Theo with a woman named Maralee Nichols, whom he reportedly had a five-month sexual relationship with while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian. Thompson isn't new to scandals in his private life. He's been caught publicly cheating on Kardashian at least four times in their five-year on-and-off relationship. Kardashian is said to have broken things off with Thompson for the final time in Dec. 2021 once paternity test results became public and claimed she did not know about the affair until the rest of the world. Regardless, Thompson was recently seen partying it up with women in Greece.

TMZ obtained a video of the NBA champion at a club called Bonbonniere in Mykonos, Greece on Friday, July 15 at around 2:30 AM. Sources told the media outlet that Thompson was surrounded by friends and female company as he donned a Black ensemble with shades and his chest out with a chain around his neck…classic Thompson style. He has also been photographed strolling around Mykonos on his trip.

Thompson and Kardashian have a four-year-old daughter, True. Their surrogate is said to be expecting a baby boy. Kardashian reportedly discovered they were expecting again in Nov. 2021 after rounds of IVF and at least two years of wanting another child. But weeks after the news, she learned about Thompson's now 6-month-old son. She's reportedly disappointed in his actions and plans to raise the baby primarily herself, with as much involvement from Thompson as he wishes.

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," one insider told E! News, while another added, "by then, Khloé was just like, 'I'm going to be doing it by myself.'" She reportedly wanted to keep the news a secret to protect the surrogate's privacy and herself from Thompson's actions. Her close friends and family are said to have been kept in the dark. The Good American founder has asked for "privacy and kindness" as she prepares for this new chapter.