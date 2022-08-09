Caitlyn Jenner Speaks out After Khloé Kardashian Welcomes Second Child With Tristan Thompson

Caitlyn Jenner is sending her well-wishes to Khloé Kardashian after the birth of her second child with Tristan Thompson. The Olympian, 72, took to Twitter Friday to congratulate ex-wife Kris Jenner's daughter and praise her as a mother after Kardashian welcomed baby number two via a surrogate.

"Congratulations major @khloekardashian," Caitlyn Jenner wrote in a tweet alongside an article about the baby's birth. "I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!" Jenner and Kardashian have had a tense relationship at times since the athlete split from Kris in 2018, and in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Revenge Body alum revealed she only speaks to Jenner "every blue moon," but "there's no beef."

Friday, reports surfaced that Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, via a surrogate. The former couple, who split in December 2021, also share daughter True, 4, and the NBA player is also father to son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols. Kardashian has yet to share any photos of her little boy or reveal his name.

In July, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson were preparing to welcome another baby. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep told the outlet in a statement. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

The Kardashians star and Thompson first started dating in 2016, welcoming True in 2018 in the wake of the athlete's first cheating scandal of many throughout the former couple's tumultuous relationship. After reuniting in 2020 amid the COVID-19 epidemic, Kardashian called off their romance once again in late 2021 after news broke that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support. The news came after he and Kardashian had conceived their second child via surrogate, PEOPLE's source continued: "Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

Earlier this summer, Kardashian shut down rumors she was dating another NBA player after DeuxMoi published an anonymous submission about an alleged new romance for the reality star. "Definitely NOT True !!! I love you!" she commented on Instagram in June. "I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."