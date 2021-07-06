Kevin Hart Teaches His 16-Year-Old Daughter to Drive in Sweet Selfie

✖

Kevin Hart recently revealed that he has been teaching his 16-year-old daughter Heaven to drive, by sharing a sweet selfie of the two of them. In the Instagram post, Hart snapped a pic of himself in the passenger seat while Heaven is seen holding the wheel in the driver's seat. In a caption on the post, Hart wrote, "My little girl is growing up."

Many of Hart's famous friends and followers have since commented on the post, with rapper Nelly joking, "All downhill from here champ," and including a laughing emoji alongside a muscle arm emoji. Fellow stand-up-comedian-turned-actor Cedric the Entertainer added, "Maaan!!! Tell me about it." Finally, director Eli Roth quipped, "Watch out!!!!"

Heaven is the oldest of Hart's four children. He shares her and 13-year-old son Hendrix with ex-wife Torrei Hart. The comedy superstar also is father to 3-year-old son Kenzo Kash and daughter Kaori May, who will turn one on Sept. 29. He shares his two youngest with wife Eniko Parrish.

Hart has quite a lot of parenting experience, and he recently took it in front of the camera for the Netflix dramedy Fatherhood. In the film, based on the real-life story of writer Matt Logelin, Hart plays a single father raising his daughter after the death of his wife. The movie debuted on Father's Day weekend and quickly shot to the number one spot on Netflix's most-watched movies list. After more than two weeks, it still remains at number five on the list.

Lil Rel Howery, one of Hart real-life pals, plays his friend in the movie, and the comedian spoke exclusively with Pop Culture.com about the film and what it was like to film such a heavy story while injecting it with humor and heart. " Howery explained that, while filming, he did not feel the weight of the story as much, due to playing a character that jokes a lot and keeps things light.

When he "watched it again," however, Howery was hit with those deeply emotional moments, and they led to some tears. Being a dad, the actor shared that he found "so many moments" in Fatherhood that overwhelmed him. Howery then clarified that, while it does have its sad moments, Fatherhood also depicts a "very beautiful spirit of community."

Howery loved how the film allows its audience to "see different people coming together" for one unified purpose: to make sure that Matt's young daughter knows she is cared for and loved. "I think that's the sentiment you want everybody to have," he said. Fatherhood is now streaming, only on Netflix.