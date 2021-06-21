✖

Kevin Hart's tear-jerking film Fatherhood currently sits at No. 1 on Netflix. While Hart is known for his hilarious comedies, he showed fans a different side of him throughout this feel-good film. The heart-warming movie tells the story of a single father raising his little girl after her mother passed away and how he navigates the challenges of raising a child alone.

While the comedian has made his career off making the public laugh, this dramatic turn shocked fans; however, Hart told the Today show that it wasn't hard for him to step into those shoes — at least not as hard as what some may have thought. In fact, Hart says his "appetite" for a "meaningful piece of material, went through the roof" when working on this project because it meant that much to him. Not only was his on-screen character as Matt Logelin pivotal, but behind the scenes, to have former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as producing partners, was a piece that made Hart's heart a happy one.

The 41-year-old also noted what made this project so special is the portrayal of his character, a Black man who is a single father, was painted in a positive light, something Hart says you don't see often. "I don't think I need to say it, but it's not something you see often. We're crack heads, we're in jail, out of jail, we're missing, we're a discovery at the tail-end of a life, it's never truly a story that's like, from beginning to end, one that you're following that's uplifting." Between Hart as the lead and the amazing storyline, fans are absolutely loving it.

Hart may not be a single father, but he is a father. Recently, his 16-year-old daughter Heaven Hart put him in his place. While Hart has been so open over the years with fans regarding his life, whether it be personal or professional, his personal choices haven't always been something he's the proudest of. In recent years, he made headlines after cheating on his wife Eniko Parrish. When he finally had the conversation with his daughter about what he did, he admits that was one of the hardest ones he's had yet. Over the years, he's found a way to armor up and guard himself from the public's opinion, however, he said when he disappointed his daughter, that was on a different level.