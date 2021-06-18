Netflix's 'Fatherhood': Stars Lil Rel Howery and Anthony Carrigan Talk Movie's Heart and Humor (Exclusive)

✖

Netflix has officially released its new movie Fatherhood, a dramedy full of heart and humor that stars Kevin Hart as a single father raising his daughter after the death of his wife. Based on the real-life story of writer Matt Logelin, the film also stars Lil Rel Howery (Bird Box) and Anthony Carrigan (Bill & Ted Face the Music), as Hart's friends. The pair of actors recently sat down with PopCulture.com to share their experience working on the movie, including how it impacted their own lives.

During our conversation, Howery confessed that, while filming Fatherhood, he was fairly shielded from the more emotional elements of the movie due to playing a character to help with the comic relief. It wasn't until he "watched it again" Howrey says that the weight of the Fatherhood's more emotional moments hit him. Being a dad himself, Howrey shared that there are "so many moments" that hit him in the gut, like a scene where Hart is lying with his baby daughter and talking sweetly to her.

Howrey went on to share how he feels Fatherhood captures a "very beautiful spirit of community" and added that it's a movie wherein we "see different people coming together" for one purpose, to see this young girl cared for and loved. "I think that's the sentiment you want everybody to have," Howrey said.

Carrigan shared that he definitely felt the film's emotional weight when reading the script but noted that the "beautiful thing" about it was how well it "toed the line of handling" the subject matter. "I cried reading the script, but then at the next scene, I'd be laughing, like doubled over, because it manages to just find such a balance of both. And I think that that there's something in this movie for everyone."

The former Gotham star went on to say that, while Fatherhood "deals with a lot of heavy subject material," there's so much more to it than its saddest moments. "At the same time, it's also really inspiring, and you walk away from it feeling uplifted and happy too, so that's an important thing to identify as well."

Fatherhood is now streaming, only on Netflix. For more on Anthony and Lil Rel, check out the interview above from our YouTube channel and be sure to stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest in celebrity news and entertainment, 24/7.