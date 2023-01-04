Kelly Osbourne Welcomes First Child, Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby's Name

Kelly Osbourne has welcomed her first child, and her mother Sharon Osbourne revealed the new baby boy's name. On Wednesday morning's version of The Talk, Sharon told viewers the exciting news, announcing that the infant's name is Sidney, after his father, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. Sharon then added that Kelly is doing "so great" and that she is "so proud of" her daughter.

Sharon also revealed that Kelly, 38, and Wilson, 45, are not going to "let a picture go out of him," so it may be a while before fans get a peek at the new heavy metal heir. Notably, Sharon did not share exactly when Kelly went into labor, but ET notes that some fans had speculated it could have happened before the holidays. The outlet cites a November Instagram Stories post wherein the "Papa Don't Preach" singer wrote "OK, here we go," and then went social media silent for essentially the past two months.

Kelly first announced her pregnancy back in May 2022. She shared a sonogram photo and wrote, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

The post was met with a shower of comments from fans, followers, and friends. "This is amazing news. Sending so much love," wrote Spice Girls member Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton. "So happy for you sis!!! Congratulations! Love you!" exclaimed Paris Hilton. "I'm so happy to welcome u to the mum club!" added Natasha Bedingfield.

It's unclear exactly how long Osbourne and Wilson have been together, but speculation over their romance first began in January 2022, following her split with cinematographer Erik Bragg in October 2021. The Daily Mail published screenshots of photos from Osbourne's Instagram Stories, showing her and the heavy metal DJ getting cozy with one another and smiling. The photos came with no captions, but in one Wilson was giving Osbourne a kiss while she made a surprised face. It appears the pair were together to celebrate Wilson's 45th birthday, which was Jan. 20, 2021.

Eventually, on Valentine's Day 2022, Osbourne and Wilson went Instagram-official with their relationship. "fter 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," Kelly wrote alongside a photo of the two kissing.