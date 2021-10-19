Kelly Osbourne Returns to Rehab After Breaking Sobriety During Pandemic

Kelly Osbourne has reportedly returned to rehab after revealing earlier this year that she relapsed after almost four years of sobriety. The Fashion Police alum reportedly recently checked herself into an Austin, Texas rehab facility, where she is said to be “seeking treatment” after struggling with sobriety during the pandemic, a source told Radar Online. At this time, Osbourne herself, nor anyone in her family, has confirmed the report, and a representative for Osbourne told the Daily Mail that they were “unaware” of her reported return to rehab.

According to Radar‘s source, Osbourne entered the facility amid a troubling time for her family. Her latest alleged rehab stint follows her mother Sharon Osbourne’s exit from The Talk. Sharon left the show amid fierce controversy surrounding her comments regarding Piers Morgan’s exit from Good Morning Britain after he questioned Meghan Markle’s statements about her mental health. Her support of Morgan led to a heated on-air discussion with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Her mother’s scandal “had a tremendous impact” on Osbourne, the source claimed, adding that Osbourne’s father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, “has crippling Parkinson’s disease and excruciating nerve damage.” The source said Osbourne “felt everything hit her at once.” Radar’s report claimed that Osbourne plans on “quitting Hollywood” once she leaves rehab.

The report comes after the TV personality revealed in April that she had relapsed after almost four years of sobriety but was once again on the “road to recovery.” In a video message to her followers, Osbourne shared, “This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery,” going on to state, “I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track.” The TV personality continued that she was “sober today” and would be “sober tomorrow,” but learned it “truly is just one day at a time.”

Osbourne later told Extra that being in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in her relapse. While Osbourne said she was navigating her sobriety journey well at the start of the lockdown period, she later began struggling with the matter. Osbourne said that she ended up breaking her sobriety after she started to casually drink, explaining, “I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal.”

The TV personality has been open about her addiction struggles. During an appearance on Red Table Talk earlier this year, she revealed that her opioid addiction began when she was prescribed Vicodin after an operation to remove her tonsils when she was 13. Osbourne later entered rehab and in recent years began celebrating her sobriety journey on social media. In her interview with Extra, she acknowledged that “this is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life. It’s never going to be easy. Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go through, you can help other people. That’s why I came clean.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.