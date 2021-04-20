Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Relapsed After Almost 4 Years of Sobriety in Emotional Message

✖

Kelly Osbourne is speaking out about a recent bump in her sobriety journey. The Fashion Police alum, 36, took her Instagram Story Monday to tell her followers that she had relapsed after almost four years of sobriety but was once again on the "road to recovery." The daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and The Talk alum Sharon Osbourne first got sober in 2017 and has been open about her substance abuse issues over the years.

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," Osbourne began her video to her followers. "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track." The TV personality continued that she was "sober today" and would be "sober tomorrow," but learned it "truly is just one day at a time," regardless of how many years of sobriety you have under your belt.

"And I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you," she continued. "Thank you so much for your support and your love." Osbourne said she would be opening up more about her journey on an upcoming podcast, but wasn't clear if she meant the May 4 premiere of her own podcast, The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show. Osbourne has spoken on her own sobriety regularly since deciding to get sober in 2017, and has had many stints in rehab over the years.

At the start of 2020, she shared on Instagram an insight into her own behavior, calling the year both "gut-wrenchingly difficult" and "incredibly educational" in terms of her self-growth. "I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own. I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else," she wrote. "Not forgetting the amount of times I co-sign the bullshit of others. With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using)." Saying she planned to stop laying down for others, Osbourne vowed to "stop taking on other people's s— and be the badass sober woman I was born to be."

