Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Initially Disagreed on Daughter Daisy's Name

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom weren't initially on the same page when it came to naming daughter Daisy Dove, whom they announced the birth of Wednesday. While the "Smile" singer's name eventually won out, a source told Us Weekly that Bloom was initially pushing for a different one. "Katy won the battle over baby's name," they said. "She was pulling for the moniker Daisy, but Orlando liked Fiona."

The actor reportedly thought Fiona "sounded good alongside" his and ex-wife Miranda Kerr's 9-year-old son Flynn's name, but Perry had a deeper meaning behind her name. "She likes the name Daisy because daisies are her favorite flowers, simple, pure and sunny," the source explained. "She is also fond of the name Grace Ann. Ann after her grandmother, whose name was Ann Pearl." While Bloom was "also OK with honoring Katy's late Grandma, he like[d] her middle name, Pearl."

The new parents announced Wednesday they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," in a statement provided to UNICEF. The Goodwill Ambassadors continued, "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a [UNICEF] donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival," the couple concluded. "By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity."

Last week, Perry opened up to Entertainment Tonight about welcoming a baby so close to the release of her fifth album, Smile. "We'll see what kind of headline [the baby] wants, if she wants to be the opener or the closer," the new mom said, laughing. "I have a feeling that she does not follow."

"But I'm just grateful that I get to release the album this summer. It's a summer record and it's full of hopefulness, it's full of light and joy and it's not just taking up space and noise," she continued. "I hope that these songs which I wrote going through one of the darkest times of my life could be inspirational to anyone else that's going through whatever they're going through, because music has always been that for me."