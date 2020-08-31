Katy Perry's Mock VMAs Look Featured Postpartum Underwear and Breast Pump Bra Days After Giving Birth

✖

Katy Perry got ready for the MTV Video Music Awards a lot differently this year than in years past, having welcomed her baby girl Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom just days before the virtual awards ceremony. Sunday, the "Smile" singer showed off her new mom attire on her Instagram Story, rocking a Medela breast pump bra and Frida Mom postpartum underwear.

"Hair n makeup by: @exhaustion," she joked of her natural look. On the post, she added her new song "Not the End of the World," from her album Smile, which proclaims, "It's not the end of the world, throw on your fancy attire, fears to the fire, don't lose hope." While Perry might have been keeping things low-key for this year's VMAs, she's no stranger to showing out for the event, even hosting the show back in 2017.

Last week, Perry celebrated the birth of her first baby as well as the release of her fifth album, Smile, tweeting Thursday, "Delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f— with mama," adding as a reference to one of the songs from her album, "aka #whatmakesawoman." Friday, when the album dropped, Perry revealed she was handling the release from her hospital bed, writing on social media, "IT’S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE! I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY (sent from my hospital bed lol)."

Perry and Bloom announced the birth of their first child together through UNICEF Thursday, advocating for safer birthing conditions around the world and setting up a donation fund in honor of baby Daisy. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the new parents said. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival," they concluded. "By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."