Katy Perry Celebrates Daughter Daisy's 1st Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are marking an exciting milestone. On Thursday, Aug. 26, the couple's daughter Daisy Dove Bloom officially turned one. To celebrate the special occasion, the American Idol judge took to social media to pen a sweet message, writing, "1 year ago today is the day my life began."

A day after welcoming their daughter on Aug. 26, 2020, Perry and Bloom announced their little girl's birth on Aug. 27 via UNICEF. Sharing an image of their daughter holding onto both Bloom and Perry’s fingers, the couple said they were "floating with love and wonder" after their daughter's "safe and healthy arrival," writing that they had a "peaceful" birthing experience. As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, the new parents also revealed that as a "celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has," they had set up a donation page to "celebrate Daisy's safe arrival.

1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021

In her first year of life, little Daisy has checked off a few milestones of her own. During an appearance on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest in May, Perry revealed that her then 9-month-old was not only crawling, but also had her first tooth, which at the time had "barely poked through though." The proud mom of one quipped, "Actually it's kind of like one of my teeth. I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting, but I think that's character!"

Those remarks marked a rare update on Daisy, whom the singer and Bloom have strived to keep out of the spotlight. What Perry hasn't shied away from is opening up about her experiences as a mother. Speaking on motherhood in L'Officiel's Summer 2021 issue, Perry, who admitted she was initially "nervous to be a mom," said "there was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed. It was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it's nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back." Prior to that, Perry in September opened up about being a working mom, candidly telling fans, "When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off …' she's coming from a full-time job … of being a mom, lol."

Perry and Bloom were romantically linked in 2016 and reconnected in 2018 following a brief split. They became engaged in February 2019. While the couple initially had plans to say "I do" in December of that year, they pushed back their wedding date twice, first due to venue issues and then because of the coronavirus pandemic.