Katy Perry Gets Candid About Her ‘Mom Guilt’ in Relatable Admission

Katy Perry is getting real about being a mom to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. During a recent interview with Audacity, Perry explained that she deals with “mom guilt” when she has to leave her daughter to go to work. The singer shares her one-year-old daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Perry began by discussing just how much she loves being a mother. She also explained that she’s since become a “mom pusher” when it comes to her friends who also work in the entertainment industry, as she encourages them to focus on family life. The “Roar” singer said, “All of my friends that are my peers in the music world, I’m a mom pusher…don’t just be career-focused for the rest of your life. This is a beautiful gift. It just opens and expands your heart in such incredible ways when you have your own children.”

While Perry is adamant about putting her family first, she does still have work responsibilities to take care of. At the moment, the singer is in between stints of her Las Vegas residency, Play. As a result of her busy schedule, Perry does feel “mom guilt” at times. “It’s a real thing that moms talk about all the time, especially working moms and matriarchs,” she explained. “I think if everyone’s happy, if I’m happy, then she’s happy, and if she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy, their first child together, in August 2020. Bloom is also a father to 11-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Perry and Bloom are currently in the middle of wedding planning. The singer and the actor got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 and were set to wed before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In mid-February, Perry said that planning is coming right along and that they’re looking to work out a location for their destination wedding.

Not only are the pair looking forward to their upcoming nuptials, but they’re also reportedly planning to “expand” their family. In January, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Perry and Bloom are eager to welcome another baby together. “Katy and Orlando are so happy. They’re doing very well as a couple and have gotten into a great groove,” the source said. “They want to expand their family. They’re both super supportive of each other’s careers and love parenting together.”