Katy Perry Gives Update on Wedding Plans With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is setting the record straight on rumors that she and Orlando Bloom tied the knot in secret. The “Roar” singer, who has been photographed wearing a gold band on her left ring finger, has been the subject of speculation for months now, but she confirmed on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show Wednesday that she and Bloom have not, in fact, gotten married.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands kicked off the conversation, asking Perry, “Have you and Orlando got married secretly or you just dragging this out? Or are you not sure? What’s going on there?” The American Idol judge responded, “Well, no. It’s a destination location…we’re still trying for it to work out. But every couple of months it’s like, new variant! New variant! New variant!”

While the wedding plans are still not set, the “Firework” singer said once things are safer in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time to “party.” It certainly has been a lengthier engagement than the couple initially planned. Bloom popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2019, and the two initially planned to marry in 2020 before the pandemic changed their plans. Then, in August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove.

Bloom’s romantic proposal went down in a helicopter, but not everything went to plan, Perry shared back in 2019 on Jimmy Kimmel Live. To pop the question, Bloom handed Perry a note and brought out champagne during their ride, but things got a little messy along the way. “The champagne is, like, broken. The bottle is everywhere, and I’m still looking at the note,” the pop star told Jimmy Kimmel. “He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket. It rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne.”

Despite everything that went wrong, Perry called the moment “really sweet,” gushing last month over her husband-to-be in a birthday tribute on social media. “Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” she wrote. “Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling [dad].”