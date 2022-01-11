Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Want to ‘Expand Their Family’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are feeling the love as the “Firework” singer kicks off her Las Vegas residency with the full support of her fiancé and 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. The couple is loving their life together so much, they’re even thinking about adding another member of the family, an insider told Entertainment Tonight Monday.

“Katy and Orlando are so happy. They’re doing very well as a couple and have gotten into a great groove,” the source gushed of the couple. “They want to expand their family. They’re both super supportive of each other’s careers and love parenting together.” Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 and were set to tie the knot in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to postpone their wedding planning. In August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy, and they’ve been basking in the baby glow ever since.

Perry gushed over Bloom to L’Officiel USA in June, saying that watching him as a dad to 11-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, made her confident early on in their relationship that she wanted him to be the father of her future children. “I was able to witness him and his fatherhood,” Perry told the magazine. “The way that he showed up for him and continues to show up for him, and the efforts that he makes and the distance he goes, I think that’s one of the reasons I made that conscious decision.”

“I was like, ‘Here’s the father of my future children.’ I could see his kindness, empathy, care, and tenderness. I courted that. I was like, ‘OK, this is different,’” she continued. With Daisy, Bloom’s first daughter, Perry said she’s seen another side of him. “And this is his first girl, so it’s a totally different feeling for him,” she noted. “I’m really, really grateful to have him. And he really shows up in a huge emotional way, which is unique for me.”

In September, Perry credited Bloom with everything he does for their family while accepting an award at Variety‘s Power of Women event. “To my beloved partner and constant iron sharpener, whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to all around the world, thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace,” she said about Bloom, who supported her in the audience. “And biggest thank you of all for being an incredible father, an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter, Daisy Dove.”