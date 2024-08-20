Kate Middleton Spotted out With Her Children Amidst Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton is not letting her cancer treatment stop her from having fun family time. The Princess of Wales was recently spotted having a Nerf war with her children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis, whom she shares with her husband, Prince William.

The royals joined in the festivities at the Gone Wild Festival at Holkham Hall, Norfolk, which included an epic Nerf battle. Speaking to The Sun, Norfolk Nerf Parties boss Georgina Barron, recalled, "I was called to the production team's office and told that a very special VIP family had requested to play Nerf wars... The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, arrived with friends and family."

(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Barron went on to share, "The Princess of Wales grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her children." She then added, "Prince Louis was shouting with glee, 'Come on, Nerf or nothing. Let's do this!'" Barron also revealed that even Middleton "grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around, and played stuck in the mud with her kids," and said they all had a 'wholesome family day like any other normal family."

In March, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months prior, after her doctors discovered that cancer "had been present." She has spent the past few months away from the public to get treatment and recover from her surgical procedures.

A couple of months later, in June, the Princess of Wales shared an in-depth update on her health, alongside a photo of herself leaning against a tree near a pond. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting," she wrote in part. "But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."