Prince William's Devasted Reaction to Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis Revealed

Prince William's reaction to his wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis has been revealed, according to US Weekly. As royal author Robert Jobson told the outlet, the timing of Middleton's diagnosis so close to King Charles III's cancer diagnosis.

According to Jobson, William was struck with a "lump in [his] throat" and the "empty feeling in his stomach" that many can relate to in recent years. "It wobbled him, there's no doubt about that," the author added.

(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middleton is said to have remained very "stoic" and has been taking the cancer dignosis as best as anybody could hope to do. King Charles was described similarly. "We need you now to stand up to the plate," they reportedly told William.

"[Kate] has been good in making sure that that happens," Jobson continued. "She's shown him that she's there for him as well as him there for her." The future queen said in June that she had "a few more months" of treatment before she was through. She did make a stir with her appearances at Trooping the Colour back in June and then at Wimbledon a month later.

"She's a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she's gone through, you don't want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you've had anything to do with your health," Robson told Hello! Magazine earlier in August. "You live day by day; you do the things you want to do."

While the future is still uncertain for the royal family, it would seem they are prepared to roll with the punches more than expected. Then again, maybe it is expected if you're a monarch.