Kate Middleton Faces Difficult Decision on Return to Royal Duties Amid Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton might not ever return to her royal duties in the same fashion she has in the past. According to royal insider Robert Jobson (h/t Radar), the nature of Middleton's role within the family should be reframed by the public when she does finally return.

"She is making a solid recovery. But we're going to have to look at this in a different way going forward," Jobson said. "In the past people have said, 'When will she be going back to work? Is she going to be full-time in the autumn?' I don't think so. She's going to have to pick and choose how she completes her comeback. If there is a comeback in that form anyway."

(Photo: Jordan Pettitt – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"[W]e're not going to see a laid out series of engagements so if she can't make one there'll be a big drama about it," he added. "She's so important and so precious that the Royal Family will have to dance to her tune rather than the other way around."

Journalist Dan Wootton echoed Jobson's sentiments, giving an update on Middleton's cancer treatment. "Catherine remains seriously unwell, is continuing her chemotherapy treatment and, while she is very conscious of her role, her priorities have understandably changed significantly," he wrote.

The report comes on the heels of Prince William's reaction to his wife's diagnosis, and its effect on him so close to the similar news about his father and ongoing cold war with his brother. "They have a very young family. William was absolutely crestfallen, not only at the news of his dad, but his wife being diagnosed and having to go through this treatment as well," Jobson said. "I think they have a right to decide how they want to do this. Catherine will be prioritizing her children and supporting William."