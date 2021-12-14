Jordan Fisher is going to be a dad! The Broadway star and his wife Ellie are expecting their first child, a baby boy, the couple announced Tuesday. The former Dancing With the Stars champion, who is currently starring on stage as Dear Evan Hansen, took to Instagram with an adorable video in which his wife surprises him with a positive pregnancy test to break the big news.

Setting up the big reveal, Ellie asks Fisher to put on his jacket and reach into his pocket, where she had stashed the pregnancy test. The couple then spread the good news to their loved ones with cupcakes filled with blue frosting to share they are expecting a little boy. “and the journey begins…can’t wait to meet you,” Fisher wrote alongside a blue heart in the caption.

“OH MY GOODNESS. I am so happy for you!” Fisher’s Season 25 Dancing With the Stars partner Lindsay Arnold commented, with fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber adding, “Omggggggggggg congratulations!” JoJo added, “OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG ITS A BOY OMG!!!” and Sarah Michelle Gellar commented sweetly, “This video is amazing.”

The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star and his wife are childhood sweethearts, meeting when he was just 13 years old while both growing up in Birmingham, Alabama. “We’ve been best friends for over a decade before we started dating, and so there was a pretty easy transition into going into dating,” the Fisher told Us Weekly in June 2019. “And then it didn’t take any time at all for me to know she was my person. Ellie’s amazing. She knows and respects and loves art and loves what I do and has been part of my career and my journey since the beginning.”

The couple tied the knot in November 2020 in a private Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding ceremony in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort after Fisher popped the question in May 2019. “Thank you to @disneyweddings for helping create our special day and coordinating it safely!” Fisher wrote on Instagram after the ceremony. “We were elated we got to celebrate with a small group of family in a private, after-hours event at the Magic Kingdom. In keeping true to the theme of 2020, our special moment was outdoors and physically distanced, and lots of masks of course! … At the end of the day, it’s about the MARRIAGE … and we couldn’t be happier to start.”