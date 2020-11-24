'Dancing With the Stars' Champion Jordan Fisher Marries Ellie Woods

✖

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods have finally tied the knot three months after having to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Dancing With the Stars winner and his childhood sweetheart reportedly wed in front of family and friends in a low-key ceremony Saturday, reports Us Weekly, after initially planning a destination Hawaii wedding.

The Broadway star shared he would be a married man soon enough, teasing, "Off to get MARRIED," on Twitter Friday. Woods, meanwhile, had shared a countdown to the wedding earlier this month. On Nov. 5, Fisher also hinted that he was getting hitched ahead of Thanksgiving, sharing a throwback photo with his now-wife on Instagram. "Throwwwwwwback to the first getaway with my love. Couple years later, I would propose here," he wrote on the photo on a Florida beach. "And a year and half later, we’ll be spending our first turkey day here as HUSBAND AND WIFE.'

The couple originally planned to marry in July, just over a year after Fisher proposed in May 2019. In an interview with PopCulture last month, Fisher said he and Woods weren't upset at the wedding being pushed back, just "over it."

"We're still gonna have that. [...] We'll have some big, like, banquet, maybe at the location that we were going to get married, which is right by the resort that everybody's staying," he said of celebrating once it's safe to gather. "It's like, it's one of those that just going to turn into something else and we're getting married in November, and we're still just getting married. So how effective can we be in that way? And the pandemic has done nothing but make us closer because we're together all day, every day now."

The Grease Live! actor and Woods had been "best friends" for years before deciding to date, they told PEOPLE in May 2019. "When I talk to somebody about love and being in love, it’s less the matter of envisioning your life with that person but trying to envision your life without that person," Fisher said. "When I realized very early on that I couldn’t picture my life without Ellie, I was like ‘I gotta do something about that!'” Woods added of the proposal, "It was the biggest surprise of my life! I’m a very hard person to surprise so the fact that he pulled it off, kudos to you, babe."