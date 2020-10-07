Jordan Fisher Gushes Over Being Part of the 'Dancing With the Stars' Family (Exclusive)

✖

Once you're in, you're in! Former Dancing with the Stars contestant Jordan Fisher, who competed during Season 25 in 2017, is gushing over his DWTS family, revealing "when you become part of the family, you are a part of a family." In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Fisher says while he's been a little busy as of lately and hasn't had time to catch up on the current season, he is still very much involved with the dancers, highlighting his friend Britt Stewart — the first Black female professional dancer on the ABC dance competition.

"So I typically do," Fisher confessed during our PopCulture @ Home series about watching the dance competition. "When you become part of the Dancing with the Stars family, you are a part of a family. And I mean, that. There's group threads and text threads, and pregnancy announcements and FaceTime sessions and movie nights and game nights."

He continued: "And when the season is going, we'll all like link up, even if I'm not a contestant that season, that's still my crew. That's still my family, all the dancers." He noted that the alumni typically become "mentors" for those that are currently dancing during a season. "We get to talk with them and give them advice and little tidbits and that kind of thing." Pre-coronavirus, Fisher says the dancers and alumni typically get together every once in a while to go see a movie together or go bowling, but this year has been tough to do that.

This season, there's been a few changes. Tyra Banks has stepped in as host in replace of 15-year vet Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. While fans were shocked to hear this news at first, viewers, judges and dancers have all taken kindly to Banks stepping in. Longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba even told PopCulture.com that Banks "brought a lot of high energy and it brought a new level of pizazz that we didn't have." However, that's just one of the many new elements to DWTS. Something fans were thrilled to see was a Black female dance professional. While it feels long overdue, Fisher expressed his excitement for longtime friend Britt Stewart stepping in to be the first.

"I've got a couple of friends that got bumped up from the troop and I'm super excited about [it]. Britt Stewart, first Black pro on the show, a first Black female Black pro on the show is a very [...] She's been working so hard. She's amazing, and we've been friends for a long time. We did Teen Beach Movie on Disney channel together like eight years ago, nine years ago, however long ago," Fisher chuckled at the time.

While he hasn't been able to watch every episode, he did admit he's been keeping up with clips here-and-there. In the meantime, he's staying busy on new project, including his recent partnership with Verizon to better explain 5G to fans and users. For more on Jordan Fisher and your other favorite celebrities, keep it right here at PopCulture.com.