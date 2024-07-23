Joey Fatone Reveals If He'd Want Daughter Kloey to Follow in His Famous Footsteps (Exclusive)

Joey Fatone is one proud dad both on and off set. The *NSYNC icon, 47, opened up to PopCulture.com about introducing 14-year-old daughter Kloey to show business and a possible future for her in the spotlight as the two worked together on a new back-to-school campaign for Great Clips.

The musician, who is dad to two daughters with ex-wife Kelly Baldwin, admitted he became a bit of a "stage dad" while filming the commercial with his teenager, despite his best attempts to play it cool. "I tried to shut my mouth as much as I [could]," Fatone joked of his on-set tips for Kloey. "And it's funny because she's kind of a little bit of a natural on some of that stuff, which is really cool."

He continued, "It was just fun to be able to work with her and do something like that and to show her, 'This is Daddy's job, this is what Daddy does on a daily basis as far as getting set up, getting the makeup ... [and] learning lines.'"

(Photo: Matt Taylor/Great Clips)

Fatone's older daughter, 23-year-old daughter Briahna, dipped her toes into Hollywood life and thought it was just "okay," but the former boybander noted it was "kind of cool" to see his younger daughter enjoy her time in the spotlight.

Asked if he hoped Kloey would follow in his famous footsteps, Fatone responded, "Maybe! You know what? Even if she just did a little thing and was doing that, I'd be happy. I wouldn't care, but I would love to see something like that." He joked, "My oldest is like taking the MCAT and doing doctor stuff, so I'm like, 'That is past my league and you do that and I'm proud of you.' I don't have the brain capacity for that."

Kloey and her famous father star in Great Clips' new campaign to provide free back-to-school haircuts and a boost of confidence to the first 24,000 people who register at GreatClips.com/BacktoSchool. Parents can also get a head-start on their own schooling with the help of the Student Slang Translators and a Slang Dictionary that can help decode some of the Gen Z verbiage they might be missing out on.

"Back in the day, my slang was more like, 'dope' and 'mint' and 'that was rad,'" Fatone lamented to PopCulture. "Now [it's] 'that's rizz,' 'no cap,' some other mewing thing, and I don't know what other crap it is."

But while he's not as up-to-date on Gen Z slang as his daughters, Fatone makes sure they always have an open line of communication with him. "It's tough. It is," he said of raising teens. "Because they want to be their own selves and they don't want to be up mommy and daddy's butt. ...You've really got to try to listen. Keep your eyes open, keep your ears open. Talk to other parents. See what they're talking about with their kids. Talk to your kid. ... If you don't have an open conversation with them, you're never going to have one."

"I always say, 'You want to be an adult. I'm going to treat you like an adult, but you've got to talk to me like an adult then. Don't be hiding things from me ... or lying or you're only going to get in trouble," he continued, joking, " 'Trust me, Daddy has lied many times and has gotten in trouble many times, so don't do it.' And what do they do? Same thing. They don't learn, but it's hilarious. It's funny. They're innocent little things, but they're hilarious."