Joey Fatone and Estranged Wife Kelly Baldwin ‘Fully Support’ Each Other Amid Divorce

Unlike the stereotypical divorce, former NSYNC band member Joey Fatone and his soon to be ex-wife Kelly Baldwin happily support one another in their decision.

After 15 years of marriage, the two are calling it quits, but they’re doing so amicably.

“Although Joey and Kelly are finalizing their divorce, they fully support each other and remain committed to raising their two daughters,” Fatone’s rep told Us Weekly.

The two share Briahna Joely Fatone, 18, and Kloey Alexandra Fatone, 9.

The couple has been separated for a few years now, but Fatone finally filed for divorce in May in Orange County, Florida.

“I was, at one point, married, and now I am separated, going through a divorce,” the singer confessed.

After splitting from Baldwin — who he dated for 10 years before marrying in September 2004 — he started dating Izabel Araujo in late 2014. The two have been seen walking the red carpet together at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards in Beverly Hills early this month.

Araujo took to Instagram expressing their love story for their anniversary, posting, “4 years ago I met him at #halloweenhorrornights for our first date. We’ve been celebrating it every year at the same place ever since. Not your typical love story but I wouldn’t change a thing!! Looking forward to celebrating many more with my partner in crime! #happy4years #hhn #Halloween #Lovestory.”

Fatone recently addressed the questions fans have been asking for quite some time now: Will NSYNC reunite for a tour?

“You know, we haven’t had a conversation about anything yet, at the moment. So, never say never, or yes or no,” he said. “I know a lot of people since we did the Coachella thing [with Ariana Grande back in April], people are like, ‘What are we doing?’ So it’s one of those things to find out, do we want to do something or do we not? So we haven’t had that conversation yet. Hopefully soon, at some point.”

Don’t get sad yet. Fatone did say that that possibility is not far out of reach.

“We have to have the conversation, even without Justin [Timberlake],” he admitted. “The whole thing about it is it’s really awkward. It’s not awkward, but it’s weird. People will be like, ‘If Justin doesn’t do it, the group’s not gonna do it.’ That wasn’t even the case. That’s not even the conversation. Everyone’s heads are in different times and different places in our lives.”

