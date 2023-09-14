NSYNC Announces New Single

NSYNC has announced a new single following their big MTV Video Music Awards reunion. The group has recorded a song called "Better Place," their first song together in 20 years. The track is from the Trolls Band Together soundtrack and will be released on Sept. 29. Notably, NSYNC member Justin Timberlake voices the character Branch in the Trolls film franchise, which certainly paved the way for this significant boy band return.

The new single announcement comes after NSYNC showed up to the VMAs on Tuesday night, to hand out the prize for Best Pop, which Taylor Swift ended up taking home. This was the first time Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick have all been together at the VMAs since they performed a medley of their hits back in 2013. "Hello VMAs. Over 20 years ago we were just kids when we won best pop video for 'Bye Bye Bye,'" Chasez, said to the audience as the group stood smiling to roaring applause and cheers. "It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us." Kirkpatrick, added, "That award validated our hard work."

NSYNC previously reunited in 2019 for a surprise performance with Ariana Grande at Coachella, though Timberlake was unable to join them. Fatone later revealed to Billboard that Timberlake's absence was simply due to obligations of a solo tour he was on at the time. However, the singer noted that it wasn't out of the question that the group could have a full and official reunion at some point in the future.

"Never say never," he said. "I mean, who knew we were going to be doing Coachella a few years ago? I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment. But I do think the world needs something again from *NSYNC. I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn't have a final show, we didn't have a final tour, because we didn't know it was the final days. I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point. I just hope it's before I'm 80 years old," he laughed.

Back in 2021, Timberlake told The Radio Times (via The Mirror) that he, too, wouldn't rule out an *NSYNC reunion. "I don't have a crystal ball for what will happen with the music industry in the months, or years, to come. That's something that weighs on my mind in a heavy way," he said at the time, then going on to note that he was more focused presently on his new movie. "We will have to see what happens in terms of live music, and I appreciate the question, but my focus right now is on Palmer."