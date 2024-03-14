NSYNC Reunites, Plays Their Old Hits at Justin Timberlake Concert

Months after their big MTV VMAs performance last year, *NSYNC recently reunited once again to play some of their old hits. The surprise set came during a Justin Timberlake pre-album-release concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, per Billboard.

According to Billboard, Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass performed their iconic pop tunes "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me" for the audience. They also debuted a new collaborative track, "Paradise."

The surprise performance announcement comes after *NSYNC showed up to the VMAs in September, to hand out the prize for Best Pop, which Taylor Swift ended up taking home. This was the first time all five members had been together at the VMAs since they performed a medley of their hits back in 2013. This sparked chatter that the group might be reuniting for a tour, which so far hasn't manifested, but fans do have the new song to be excited about, as well as Timberlake's new solo album, Everything I Thought It Was.

*NSYNC previously reunited in 2019 for a surprise performance with Ariana Grande at Coachella, though Timberlake was unable to join them. Fatone later revealed to Billboard that Timberlake's absence was simply due to obligations of a solo tour he was on at the time. However, the singer noted that it wasn't out of the question that the group could have a full and official reunion at some point in the future.

Then, in 2021, Timberlake told The Radio Times (via The Mirror) that he also wouldn't rule out an *NSYNC reunion. "I don't have a crystal ball for what will happen with the music industry in the months, or years, to come. That's something that weighs on my mind in a heavy way," he said at the time, then going on to note that he was more focused presently on his new movie. "We will have to see what happens in terms of live music, and I appreciate the question, but my focus right now is on Palmer."