Joey Fatone Teases Potential *NSYNC Reunion Tour

Joey Fatone and Lance Bass aren't totally ruling out an *NSYNC reunion tour. The two boy band members shared with PEOPLE where they stand in terms of future endeavors with fellow members Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez after *NSYNC reunited for the Trolls Band Together single "Better Place" earlier this year.

While the group doesn't currently have plans to perform together, Fatone didn't rule out a possible reunion tour in the future. "You know what? Never say never," he told the outlet. "I think we have to honestly have a sit-down and have a conversation." Fatone continued, "There's been talks about, 'Do we want to do something?' and 'How are we gonna do it?' But nothing's in motion yet. So, I'll say never say never, but I'm not saying no, and I'm not saying yes. But we still have to have that conversation. It looks promising."

Bass feels confident about the band's future together, however, as he said, "I hope we find something that we can do together." As Fatone joked, "I mean, we did Trolls," Bass elaborated, "It can be Trolls 4, 5 and 6, and I'd be happy with that, but if it's something bigger than that, that would be even better. We gotta sit down and talk, and it's gonna take us a little while to figure that out."

In a "perfect world," Bass said he and his former bandmates would be making more music together. Fatone agreed, adding, "Again, it's just one of those things. You know, everybody has to get that time to get in there to get in the studio. I mean, it took us a minute to get in and do the Trolls song, so imagine doing a whole album."

It's also been "a little bit difficult" to get the band back together due to family obligations, Fatone added, explaining that "we want to do it, but it's getting it all done." Bass shares 2-year-old twins with husband Michael Turchin, while Fatone shares two daughters, Kloey and Briahna with ex-wife Kelly Baldwin. Kirkpatrick shares 6-year-old son Nash with wife Karly Skladany and Timberlake is father to two sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with wife Jessica Biel.