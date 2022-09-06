Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Suffered Two Miscarriages

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about two miscarriages that she experienced before giving birth to her son with husband Cooke Maroney. The Oscar winner reflected on the state of reproductive rights in the U.S. in a new cover story for Vogue following the Supreme Court's controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Lawrence revealed that after getting pregnant in her early 20s, she "had a miscarriage alone in Montreal" before she was able to get the abortion she had intended to undergo. Lawrence once again suffered a miscarriage after getting pregnant while filming the Netflix comedy Don't Look Up, and required a surgical procedure to remove tissue from her uterus. The Hunger Games actress was able to have her son due to a medical procedure, which outraged Lawrence even more now that women across the U.S. have limited options when it comes to their own reproductive health.

"I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant," she said. "Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?"

While the actress had been trying to repair the divide in her own Republican family that first began when Donald Trump became president, Roe v. Wade being overturned has complicated matters. Much of the Silver Linings Playbook star's disappointment is directed at her father. "I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It's different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different." Lawrence said.

"I've tried to get over it and I really can't. I can't. I'm sorry I'm just unleashing, but I can't f- with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people," she continued, adding, "I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn't deserve equality? How?"