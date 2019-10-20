Jennifer Lawrence Gets Married to Cooke Maroney in Intimate Rhode Island Ceremony

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are officially married! The happy couple gathered their closest friends and family in Newport, Rhode Island this weekend for the long-awaited event of the year, which included a glitzy list of the couple’s famous celebrity friends. Lawrence and Maroney did their best to keep their nuptials a secret, but word slowly slipped out with PEOPLE confirming the intimate nuptials.

On Friday, TMZ obtained photos of the first famous guests arriving in town, including Kris Jenner, Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and hubby Joel Madden, among others. They all reportedly attended a clam bake before settling in for the night.

Lawrence and Maroney arrived in town on Friday as well, according to a report by Page Six. They took a short flight from New York City to arrive in time, and they were scarce as they prepared for their big ceremony.

OMG LOOK AT THEM 😭😍 (The photo is from last year)#JenniferLawrence pic.twitter.com/VdD8dBF8kv — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) October 19, 2019

As predicted in a report by TMZ, the wedding was held at the historic Belcourt of Newport, a lavish estate turned into a museum of New England history. The intimate ceremony featured around 150 guests, with lots and lots of food on hand.

The menu reportedly included a leg of beef aged for 5 weeks, and served with forager’s sauce, or roasted fish with herbs and lemon-butter as the main course. It was cooked up in a massive wood-burning barbecue with plenty of sides and other options available, including smoked pork belly with pickled apple, salted cod beignet, sweet potato flat cakes and Brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk.

For dessert, the couple reportedly treated their guests to s’mores and bread pudding. There were plenty of drinks on hand too, including a specialty cocktail centered around a gin/champagne infusion with lavender and cucumber.

It is clear where Lawrence and Maroney put their focus for the wedding. The two began dating in June of 2018. They got engaged back in February of this year, and quickly became a favorite celebrity couple. They have been spotted out and about frequently in their time together, between New York City and Beverly Hills, California.

Maroney is an art gallery director, and one of the least public figures Lawrence has dated over the years. Before him, she spent just over a year dating Darren Aronofsky, the director whom she worked with on Mother! Before that, Lawrence dated her X-Men: First Class co-star Nicholas Hoult for several years.

Lawrence is one of the most celebrated actors of her generation, with a career spanning blockbuster franchises and indie darlings. She has two movies slated for release in 2020.