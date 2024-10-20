Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting another child. The Academy Award-winning actress confirmed the news to Vogue, which inquired about the matter after she stepped out in Los Angeles Saturday night with a visible baby bump.

The father of the child is Lawrence’s husband, Cooke Maroney. The couple already share a son, Cy, who was born in 2022. Neither Lawrence, 34, nor Maroney, 40, offered a full announcement or comment on the news, only the confirmation that they were expecting.

The star, who is best known for her work in the Hunger Games and X-Men movie franchises, previously opened up about becoming a mother in a previous Vogue interview. She was candid about her experience and how her mindset about having a child changed as after Cy’s birth.

Jennifer Lawrence (Credit: Getty Images)

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving. I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss.’”

Jennifer Lawrence (Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple)

Lawrence’s latest movie, the romantic comedy No Hard Feelings, was released in theaters in 2023 and went on to become a sizable hit on Netflix. She is next slated to appear in director Lynne Ramsey’s flick Die, My Love alongside Robert Pattinson.