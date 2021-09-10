Jennifer Lawrence Shows off Her Baby Bump While out in New York

Jennifer Lawrence is sporting a growing baby bump! Just a day after news broke that the actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, Lawrence was spotted out and about in New York City on Wednesday with her growing belly on display.

In images and video obtained by the Daily Mail, which you can view in full by clicking here, 31-year-old Oscar winner was photographed in a pair of floral overalls with her baby bump clearly visible as she strolled through a sunny NYC. The Hunger Games star paired the outfit with a white t-shirt, sunglasses, jelly sandals, and a tan purse. According to the outlet, during the outing, Lawrence and a friend stopped for lunch at Fanelli’s Café, where they enjoyed a meal outside.

Although neither Lawrence nor Maroney, who married in 2019, have publicly shared the news themselves, a representative for the actress confirmed the news to PEOPLE. At this time, further details about the pregnancy aren’t known, including the little one’s due date and sex. This will be the first child for the couple, who have reportedly had children on their minds since their 2019 marriage.

“They both want children and have been discussing starting a family,” a source previously told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. Their families truly believe they are meant to be; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited. Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers.”

Lawrence and Maroney, the director of the Manhattan art gallery Gladstone 64, were first romantically linked back in June 2018 after they were introduced by a mutual friend. They became engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot in October 2019 at Belcourt of Newport, a luxurious mansion in Rhode Island, in front of 150 guests. That star-studded guest list included the likes of Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, and Ashley Olsen, among others. Speaking on Catt Sadler’s Naked With Catt Sadler podcast later that year, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met,” adding, “”I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s – you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”