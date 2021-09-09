Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Expecting First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant. PEOPLE confirmed that The Hunger Games star and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child. No due date has been revealed at this time. The couple first started dating In 2018 before getting married on Oct. 19, 2019, before a crowd that included Emma Stone, Adele, and Kris Jenner.

The actress, who will next be seen in Netflix’s star-studded Don’t Look Up, has spoken a bit about how she knew right away that her low-key romance with Maroney was the real deal. She called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met” while she was a guest on Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler, in 2019. “He really is, and he gets better,” Lawrence gushed.

Sadler asked how Lawrence knew he was the one, and the mother! star kept it simple. “I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’” she said. “It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

Like many people when they get a little older and settle Into stable relationships, Lawrence has clearly changed her tune about wanting children. When asked about potential parenthood pangs in 2017, Lawrence shut down the speculation right away. “Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don’t think that’s how it’s supposed to work!” she said at the time. “When I was 21 or 22 I was like, ‘I can’t wait to be a mother.’ Now I’m like … (makes shocked face).”

Still, like most mothers, Lawrence’s own mom, Karen Lawrence, has been impatient for more grandchildren, telling Us Weekly last year that she “can’t wait” for Lawrence and Maroney to have children. “I don’t think that a grandmother could have too many,” Karen, who already has six grandchildren, said. “My grandchildren are sending me videos every day that are hysterically funny. … I think we all need to laughter during a time like this. We all have so much to be anxious about, but we also have so much to be thankful for and I’m always a big believer in trying to figure out the lessons from this.”