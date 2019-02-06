Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Engaged to Boyfriend Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged and looking to tie the knot with boyfriend Cooke Maroney, Page Six reported Tuesday.

The Hunger Games actress was reportedly spotted with her art gallerist beau at Raoul’s in New York City sporting a “massive ring” on her left-hand ring finger.

“It was a giant rock,” a source told the publication. “They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.”

Lawrence’s rep would not confirm an engagement to the publication.

The Oscar-winning actress and her beau began dating in June about a year after she split from director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky in 2017 following the debut of his film in which she starred, Mother!

Before her relationship with Aronofsky, the Joy actress was in a longterm relationship with X-Men: First Class co-star Nicholas Hoult, splitting after five years in 2014.

Following that breakup, Lawrence told Vogue in 2015 she was in a bit of a dry spell romance-wise.

“No one ever asks me out. I am lonely every Saturday night. Guys are so mean to me,” she lamented, adding in her cover story, “I’m just a girl who wants you to be nice to me. I am straight as an arrow. I feel like I need to meet a guy, with all due respect, who has been living in Baghdad for five years who has no idea who I am.”

Despite her tough split, Lawrence said at the time that she “can’t wait to be married.”

“I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f— it up,” she continued to the publication.

Recently, she’s been keeping her private life just that, private. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t been there for friends, however.

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson told InStyle this week that after winning an Oscar for Room, she called up her good friend, whose performance in Silver Linings Playbook won her an Oscar in 2013.

“I was like, ‘I don’t feel any different. I don’t feel better about myself. I still don’t feel like I’m a good actress,’” Larson said of the conversation. “She was like, ‘Oh, yeah. That’s totally normal. I’ve had the same thing. Don’t think of it like that. Think of it as, like, you got your Ph.D. You’re certified; that’s it.’”

“‘It doesn’t change anything. You can still f— up. Every judge is still human,’” Lawrence added.

Photo credit: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit