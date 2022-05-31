Jamie Lee Curtis Officiates Daughter's Cosplay Wedding

✖

Jamie Lee Curtis just got to celebrate an incredibly special occasion with her daughter, Ruby Guest. Page Six reported that Guest wed her partner Kynthia on Sunday. To make the event all the more special, Curtis was the one to officiate the wedding.

Guest and Kynthia's wedding was a unique one, as it saw the couple dressed in their best cosplay get-ups for the occasion. Curtis also got in on the cosplay fun, as she was the one to officiate their nuptials. In fact, all of the guests were encouraged to adhere to the World of Warcraft-themed dress code for the special day. Page Six also reported that the wedding took place in the actor's backyard.

Curtis posted a couple of photos from her daughter's big day on Instagram. In the first snap, she can be seen posing with the newlyweds with the trio flashing bright smiles for the camera. She captioned the photo with, "WIFE IS SWEET! Ruby and Kynthia," and added the pair's wedding date of "5/29/2022." Curtis posted a subsequent snap that appears to be of the pair's first kiss as a married couple and she captioned it with, "YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED!" In her final photo from their big day, Curtis posed with a knife covered in cake and a rainbow balloon display.

"YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP!" the Halloween star captioned the post. "The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f–ing BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with! WIFE IS SWEET!" The nuptials came two years after Guest, whom Curtis shares with her husband Christopher Guest, came out as a transgender woman. In October 2021, Curtis sat down for an interview with her daughter for PEOPLE, during which they discussed her coming out journey.

The Freaky Friday star said that "learning new terminology and words" has been a bit difficult for her, but she's putting in the work to be the best mother that she can be to her daughter. She explained, "It's speaking a new language. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I'm going to blow it, I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes."