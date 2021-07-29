Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her and Christopher Guest's Child Is Transgender

✖

Jamie Lee Curtis has thrown out the "old idea" that gender is fixed while watching daughter Ruby transition. The Halloween star, 62, revealed with Ruby's permission in AARP Magazine that her younger child with Christopher Guest is transgender, saying that she and her husband "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

The Golden Globe-winner said watching Ruby's transition has helped her realize that life is a "constant metamorphosis" and that gender is a much more fluid concept than she thought. Ruby, 25, is set to marry her fiancé next year in a wedding that Curtis will officiate, and currently works as a computer gaming editor. Curtis and Guest are also parents to 34-year-old daughter Annie, who works as a dance instructor. While the Freaky Friday star doesn't have any grandchildren yet, she told the magazine, "I do hope to."

Curtis also opened up in the new profile about reaching 22 years of sobriety, saying she would be "dead for sure" if she hadn't gotten sober. She describes herself now as "just a sober person — flawed, contradictory, broken and redeemed," and said she focuses on getting rid of everything in her life that doesn't serve her. "Let’s get rid of that, I don’t need that," she explained of her life motto. "It’s all about old ideas that don’t work anymore."

Curtis previously spoke about how sobriety has taught her to respond to the twists and turns of life in March on the TODAY show. "And so what are we preparing for, really?" she said. "Because life is gonna happen. You know the term 'blank happens,' well, life happens... In recovery we say 'life on life's terms.' Not my terms, not your terms, life's terms. So I like the idea of life hinging on seconds I don't see coming because it means I just have to stay open for whatever comes."

"Struggle is part of the human existence," she continued, adding a note of encouragement to others in similar positions to hers earlier in life. "And what I can tell you is that if you feel that you have a problem with drugs or alcohol or addiction — or overeating or the myriad ways that you can harm yourself — there are support groups available. We are stronger together."