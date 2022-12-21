Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer Is Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Photos

Rumer Willis had some exciting news to share just days before Christmas. She and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first baby together. This will be the first grandchild for Willis' parents, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Willis, 34, and Thomas published a joint Instagram post Tuesday, including just a seed emoji in the caption. They let the pictures do the talking though. In the black and white photos, an excited Thomas is shown kissing Willis' baby bump, with their Christmas trees in the background. One of the pictures is an artistic image of Willis' silhouette by the window, with flowers in the foreground.

Willis' family could not contain their excitement. "I feel so good, What a joyful hard launch party," her sister Scout Willis, 31, wrote. Moore also shared the photos on her own Instagram page, adding, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

Other celebrities flooded Willis' Instagram page. "Congrats beauty," Brittany Snow wrote. "Omg!!!! Congrats you two love you guys," Eiza Gonzalez chimed in. "Well OK, this explains why you were glowing every time I saw you... congrats," Juliette Lewis added. "So beautiful. Congratulations," Elisha Cuthbert wrote. "I'm so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats," Aaron Paul wrote.

Bruce, 67, and Moore, 60, are also parents to daughter Tallulah Willis, 28, who shared her sister's pregnancy photos too. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era," she wrote, referencing their mother's caption. "Obsessed with you kooky auntie," Willis replied. Bruce also shares daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

This is exciting news for the Willis family at the end of a difficult year. Back in March, they announced that Bruce was retiring from acting because he was diagnosed with aphasia. The language disorder is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family wrote on March 30. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."