Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Reveals New Buzz Cut

Ireland Baldwin is rocking a bold new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her new platinum blonde buzz cut, declaring, "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," and crediting stylist Hannah Bonetti for the fresh look as she shared two selfies giving fans a glimpse at her shaved head.

After sharing the first-look images, Baldwin, the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, went on to share a behind-the-scenes look at the transformation. On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of herself in a salon chair in the middle of the dyeing process, quipping, "Bye red villain era ... Will miss you." In a follow-up photo, Baldwin debuted her new look, penning a longer message about the style.

"Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you'll never do. My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bullshit since I was 17. It's long overdue for a restart/refresh. I've always wanted to do this, but I was always scared. Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever," she wrote, adding, "GI Jane/Evey Hammond level unlocked."

Bonetti also gave fans a glimpse at the look, on Instagram posting a video documenting the moment Baldwin, who in April opened up about how she has dealt with her own body insecurities after she "reached a boiling point," shaved her own head and the new look after the transformation. Bonetti said it was an "absolute pleasure...helping [Ireland Baldwin] go fearlessly into uncharted territory this afternoon." Although the two were "planning on a big change (like, bangs)," neither of them stepped into the session expecting "a transformation of this magnitude," she explained. Bonetti said she is "grateful to have clients who bring all of themselves into my chair and trust me with moments as radical as this. Today was a celebration of shedding that which no longer serves us."

Baldwin's drastic hair transformation garnered plenty of love. In the comments on her post, the model's mother wrote, "I'm a witness to that and have been for many years ... Simply beautiful." Hilary Duff commented, "Dreamy," with Tess Holliday writing, "Loooooove." Paris Hilton simply responded with a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, one fan asked, "So no one is going to say you look just like a young version of your dad now?"