Ireland Baldwin Speaks out About Dad Alec’s ‘Thoughtless Little Pig’ Comment

Ireland Baldwin is responding to the various comments said about her –– including her dad’s infamous “thoughtless little pig” comment –– by putting her own spin on the latest TikTok trend. She joined in with other celebrities who used the sound by The Ting Tings’ “That’s Not My Name,” but instead of using the song to show off her acting resume, she brought up the names she’s been called in the media.

“My name is Ireland… but the media likes to call me…” she wrote on the clip, including the words “fat,” “attention seeking, voluptuous, promiscuous” and “thoughtless little pig” as she dances in the background of the video.

“My name is Ireland. I’m a writer. And I think pigs are cute so jokes [sic] on you,” she closed the TikTok. Her father notoriously made the comment about her in an extremely angry voicemail he left during his nasty custody battle with his ex-wife Kim Basinger when she was just 11 years old.

Ireland left a lengthy caption to go along with the post. “I can’t even tell you how much time I’ve wasted worrying about headlines and comments. Can you believe that?” she wrote. “Can you believe how much control we give others and how much power we give their narratives. Maybe you don’t experience this on the scale that I do, but the majority of us have been called names and have had assumptions made about us.”

She goes on to add that she doesn’t care anymore what the media thinks of her because in her words, “it’s one giant garbage dump.””I know who I am for the first time in a long time and I’m excited to show you what I’ve been working on,” she continued, noting how aware she is that her accomplishments will be compared to those of her famous parents. “I don’t give a f–k what you think about how I look, what I wear, what I think and say, and damn does it feel good to get to this point,” she concluded.