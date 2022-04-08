Ireland Baldwin Has Surprising Reaction to Dad Alec Baldwin Having 7th Baby With Hilaria Baldwin

✖

Ireland Baldwin is sharing her thoughts on dad Alec Baldwin's expanding family with his wife Hilaria Baldwin. The model, 26, took to Instagram with a lengthy post on Wednesday after reaching her "boiling point" with "hundreds of messages" from her followers, saying she "felt the need to address these emotions and these fiery feelings within."

"I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family," the daughter of Kim Basinger wrote. "I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free – it's none of my business. ... I don't care." Ireland went on to open up about her life in Oregon with boyfriend André Allen Anjos, their six dogs and her own work.

"I smoke weed, I eat good food and I mind MY own business," she added. "I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am. Thank you to those who always send me support and kind words. To those that still have a negative opinion of me, stick around." Opening up about her years battling an eating disorder, Ireland said she's done "all around ruining my body because some troll told me I'll never be as thin and beautiful as my mother."

"Now that I made it through ... I am indeed on the other side. I have my bad days of course," she continued. "But overall, I f-king LOVE food, like, romantically. I love my body. I love the way it moves. I love how I feel in it." The screenwriter also alluded to her father's infamous 2007 voicemail he left her in which he called her a pig, writing, "'Fat' is beautiful. Not an insult. 'Pigs' are adorable. And smart. SO joke's on you."

Ireland's heartfelt message came one week after Alec and Hilaria announced they were expecting their seventh child, adding to their family of Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria wrote on social media. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise." Amid Alec's legal battle over the on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Hilaria called the new baby "a blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."