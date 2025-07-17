Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Welcome Their First Child

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are proud parents of a baby girl. “Colette Annalise McCaffrey,” they announced in an Instagram post, sharing black and white images of the baby post-delivery, and the happy parents holding and smiling with her.

The model and actress later added to her Instagram Stories, “Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other.”

The baby was born four months after she announced that she and the NFL player were expecting. She captioned a series of photos of her cradling her baby bump, “Next chapter, motherhood.”

The couple’s baby news came almost a year after they wed at the 150-year-old Watch Hill Chapel in Rhode Island. Olivia’s sister, Sophia Culpo, explained that Olivia tried to hide her baby bump in the months leading up to the reveal.

Re-sharing Olivia’s Jan. 1 Instagram post, which showed the 33-year-old holding her dog Oliver in front of her stomach, Sophia joked in her own IG story, “Now you all know why her nickname is Oblivia… she ain’t stealth.”

After the reveal, Olivia kept fans updated on the pregnancy. They went on a babymoon road trip and participated in a TikTok trend that uses old wives’ tales to show how pregnancy symptoms can be used to predict the baby’s sex. She guessed she was having a boy, but promised they’d wait to learn the sex of the baby.

She previously spoke about fertility issues and fears related to endometrosis, which is defined as a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, which can cause pain in the pelvis and make it difficult to get pregnant. Treatment typically involves a combination of pain management with medications like NSAIDs and hormonal therapies. Sometimes, surgery is necessary depending on the severity.

“I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can,” Olivia said in a November 2022 episode of The Culpo Sisters. “It could be really hard for me to have babies.”

“Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways. You can have endometrial tissue growing near or on your ovaries, it can affect the quality of your eggs, scar your fallopian tubes. There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline,” she added. “I feel like I have to have kids ASAP.”

