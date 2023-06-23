Nick Cannon May Have Just Changed His Tune on Having More Children

Nick Cannon's babymaking reputation may be at an end. As a father to twelve children with six different women, the Nickelodeon alum is finally considering what kind of family he wants. Although the 42-year-old regularly receives backlash for his large family, he continues to open up about them. According to a recent interview, the Cannon admitted that he might be willing to stop expanding his brood to be a better father. The Drumline star appeared on the latest episode of Dr. Laura Berman's podcast, The Language of Love, where a snippet of their candid conversation has been shared on her Instagram page. In the video, the media personality inquired about the father's future plans for having children. Berman asked if a " vasectomy " would better serve the entertainer's life but denied the possibility.

Despite her opinions, the Love Don't Cost A Thing actor revealed he had considered it. Cannon said he wished to be more "intentional" about his children instead of having them without planning. He said, "You never know. I've definitely contemplated deeply. I no longer want to be careless. I wanna be a lot more intentional with life, especially when dealing with creating life." Cannon acknowledged, "Because I love all my children, but I probably wasn't intentional," explaining that he left the conception of his children up to fate. "I was kind of like, 'Oh, if it happens, amazing. God's miracle.'" In the course of welcoming twelve children this way, Cannon found that he could not continue to bring children into the world without having the opportunity to spend quality time with them in the future. "For no matter how much money you make, you can't buy time," he noted.

"So I wanna be intentional in all of their lives currently, and I don't want to spread anyone else thinner than they already are," the Wild 'N Out host said, hinting at his decision not to father any more children. Cannon also got candid about his tremendous feat of welcoming twelve children. Despite some of the TV personality's partners being on birth control, Berman noted he managed to impregnate them. When Cannon was confronted with this claim, he simply said, "I lend that type of stuff to God. Those are miracles." Berman also compared the San Diego native's large brood to Abraham's, noting that the biblical figure had many children of his own. Cannon responded, "I've never heard that clarity, but I've heard, 'Yo, you're going to be a father of many. You're a great influence; your lineage, and your offspring are going to do great things.'"