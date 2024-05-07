Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby No. 4

Hilary Duff's family of five is officially a family of six! The Disney Channel alum welcomed her third baby, and her fourth child overall, with husband Matthew Koma, Duff sharing the exciting news of her family's adorable new addition, daughter Townes Meadow Bair, on Tuesday, May 7.

Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long...She was perfecting those Cheeks!" the proud mom quipped alongside a gallery of adorable images from her May 3 home birth (view the post here). "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."

The arrival of the little one makes the Lizzie McGuire alum a mom of four. In addition to their newborn, she and Koma are proud parents to daughters Mae, 2, and Banks, 4, with Duff also sharing son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The actress and Koma, who tied the knot in December 2019 after they first met when they collaborated on her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out, announced they were expanding their brood in December when Duff took to Instagram to share her family's holiday card, which showed the actress with her hand on her baby bump and featured a message on the front reading, "so much for silent nights. Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew." She wrote in the caption, "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch."

While Duff and Koma are over the moon with their new arrival, it will seemingly be their last. In March, Koma revealed that he had a vasectomy. The musician shared several photos and clips documenting the experience to his Instagram Story, including one that showed him in a car with the caption, "It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" In a snap shared post-op, he added, "it's honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the set dentist for sure."

Duff, meanwhile, admitted in a hilarious April pregnancy update that "4 kids is a truly wild choice" as she praised Koma, writing, "and while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you."