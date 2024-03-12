Pregnant Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Undergoes Vasectomy

Koma said that the procedure was "not bad at all."

Hilary Duff is pregnant with her fourth child, but it sounds like her husband Matthew Koma is ready to stop there, as he recently revealed that he underwent a vasectomy procedure. E! News reports that, over on Instagram, Koma shared a post to his Stories thread that he was celebrating "vasectomy day!"

He also showed off his outfit, giving his followers a peek at his "vasectomy fit check." Koma also explained that he wasn't really anxious about having the procedure done. "Just took a Valium and feeling hyped," he wrote in a caption on a picture of him donning his surgical gown. "What if he gets a bone bone?"

Later, the Winnetka Bowling League band member shared that he felt good about the surgery. "It's honestly not bad at all," he said. "Like better than going to the set dentist for sure." He also shared a thumbs-up snap — wearing just his underwear — and told his followers, "10/10 would recommend."

Back in December Duff announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram. The actress shared a picture of her family's Christmas card, which revealed the big news, along with a group photo that shows her holding her baby bump. "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch," read a message in the card.

The How I Met Your Father alum received a number of comments on the post, with one fan writing, "Ahh!!! I knew it!! All the belly covering photos and you are glowing!!" Someone else added, "The chaos and the love in that pic is what life is allllllllll about!"

Koma and Duff, both 36, share two children — daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2 — and are expecting their third. Duff shares her oldest child, 11-year-old son Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.