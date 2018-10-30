Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Girl

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma have welcomed their little girl, Banks Violet Bair, into the world.

The 31-year-old Younger actress and Koma, who announced in June that they were expecting their first child together, announced the birth of their “little princess” on Monday. Their daughter joins big brother Luca Cruz, 6, whom Duff shares with ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Banks Violet Bair [heart] this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” Duff wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of the newborn. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.

The little girl’s birth comes days after the Lizzie McGuire alum revealed that she was past her due date, forcing her to attempt to induce labor by consuming Caioti Pizza’s special “Maternity Salad,” whose special dressing is credited with kick-starting labor for several women.

Duff, who frequently took to Instagram to document her growing baby bump, claimed that her second pregnancy was much harder than her first, stating that the journey to welcoming the little one into the world was “hard as hell.”

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard,” she admitted in July, when she was just shy of her third trimester. “This journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.”

In September, she told PEOPLE that her pregnancy had gotten a little better, in part thanks to Luca.

“Honestly, I feel really good and I am a little over it at this point where I am like, ‘Cool, I’m ready, when is it happening?’” she said. “It is awesome to have another kid to focus on because you’re not constantly focusing on every little ache and pain you feel or anything that happens. I am not on Google right away like I was the first time around. I know what is going on.”

Although the actress was very open during her journey to becoming a mom-of-two, there was one thing she kept secret: her daughter’s name. Frequently referring to the bundle of joy as “B” on social media, she later admitted that the nickname was of significance.

“It was the very first thing [we decided on],” she said in August. “We’ve known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B, which is awesome because people are like, ‘Oh, no, it’s just because of his last name.’” (Koma’s real last name is Bair.)

The newest addition to Duff’s family follows the June birth of sister Haylie Duff’s daughter, Lulu Gray.