Hilary Duff Shares First Photo From Intimate Backyard Wedding With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff experienced quite an exhilarating weekend as she and Matthew Koma tied the knot in a backyard wedding in Los Angeles. This comes after the couple got engaged in May. The wedding was reportedly very intimate, with not many other details coming out. The actress shared a first look at the big day with an Instagram post on Sunday night. In it, she shared a shot of her husband in front of a station wagon with “Just married” written on the back. She captioned the photo with one simple word, “This.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 22, 2019 at 6:55pm PST

The two’s relationship, which has spanned several years, has mostly been kept under wraps and has not seen much headline news. The two welcomed a daughter together back in 2018. When the couple’s engagement was first announced, a source to E! News revealed some insight onto what went on behind Koma’s proposal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Matthew really wanted to throw Hilary off guard,” an insider shared. “It was just the two of them on a rooftop outside.”

“Matthew wanted it to be meaningful, but casual because he knows Hilary wasn’t dying to get engaged,” the source added. “She knew it was important to him and he wanted to propose to signify them being a family unit.”

Their marriage has been a longtime coming. Many in her family have felt the two were destined for each other and reports have supported that. E! News shared a source which explained how accepting they were of on the relationship.

“Hilary has always known she would be with Matthew forever and having Banks sealed the deal,” the source added. “She’s really happy and excited. Everyone in Hilary’s family has always loved him and seeing him be a dad to Banks now has only made their relationship stronger.”

Duff is set to find herself back in the spotlight as she is set to take on one of her most iconic roles as the title character in the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+.

Just before news of the revival was released, Duff shared with Entertainment Tonight that she would be willing to make a return as the character, and shared how impactful the role was in her life.

“I mean I love her so much,” she said. “I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.”

A photo of Duff on set filming the new series was recently shared. It is set to release sometime in 2020. No specific date has been set yet.